Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.20 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will post $28.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $31.15 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $14.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $115.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.47 billion to $133.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $79.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.94 billion to $81.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $272.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

