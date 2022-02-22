Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $39,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 244,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,540 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 624,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 123,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 560,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,523,031. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $270.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

