Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,540 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after buying an additional 120,064 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $936,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 65.0% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

