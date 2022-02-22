Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $272.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.