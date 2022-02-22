Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.350-$6.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 billion-$102 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,523,031. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $269.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

