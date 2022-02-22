Phantasma Energy Price Down 25.4% This Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $21,902.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043150 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.17 or 0.06893151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,256.96 or 1.00263896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00046965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050232 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 72,834,505 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

