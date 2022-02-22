PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. 12,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 21,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

PharmaCielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCLOF)

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

