Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading 3.9% Higher

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s share price traded up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.58. 378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 136,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $596.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,549,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,717,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,090,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 383,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 158,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,315,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,880,000 after acquiring an additional 145,493 shares in the last quarter.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

