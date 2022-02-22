Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 3,447 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Sterling Construction makes up about 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 1.57% of Sterling Construction worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 130,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

STRL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.35. 2,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.28. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $32.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

