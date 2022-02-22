Phocas Financial Corp. Has $13.23 Million Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,903 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.7% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.91% of Bancorp worth $13,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 142,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.53. 3,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.42. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

