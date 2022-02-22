Phocas Financial Corp. Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,917 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,300 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.60% of Banc of California worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BANC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter worth $269,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 22.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BANC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,379. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

