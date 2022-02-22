Phocas Financial Corp. Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,825 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,264 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.50% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,859. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOG. Raymond James raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

