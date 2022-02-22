Phocas Financial Corp. Has $8.28 Million Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the quarter. Kforce makes up about 1.0% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.65% of Kforce worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kforce by 167.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Kforce by 108.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Kforce by 175.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kforce by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 24.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $70.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,409. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.86.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

