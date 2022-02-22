Phocas Financial Corp. Has $9.56 Million Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Retail Opportunity Investments accounts for 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.45% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after acquiring an additional 107,959 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,127,000 after acquiring an additional 377,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,593,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,793,000 after purchasing an additional 224,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 88,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of ROIC stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 23,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,871. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.78%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

