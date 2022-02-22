Phocas Financial Corp. Increases Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 105.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,613 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.36% of Deluxe worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 48.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 74.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter valued at $1,250,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Separately, Cowen cut their target price on Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

DLX traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,038. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.