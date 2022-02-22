Phocas Financial Corp. Lowers Stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,655 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.26% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,407,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,587,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 21.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after buying an additional 263,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 93,275 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNR. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sidoti cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

