Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New Investment in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 328,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.51% of REV Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in REV Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in REV Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 568.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 175,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 708,249 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Shares of REVG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.98. 4,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,888. The stock has a market cap of $908.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.38. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.02 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

