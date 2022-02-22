Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,093 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.23% of Verint Systems worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 232.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $70,497.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.62. 1,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,100. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -195.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.