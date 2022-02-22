Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 72,752 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,457 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 72,752 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.15% of PDC Energy worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $4,121,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PDC Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 56.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PDC Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $54.97. 7,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,600. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 135.44 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.