Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.93

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 382071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

