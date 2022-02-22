Pillar 24 Hour Volume Hits $33,267.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $33,267.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00036779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00109587 BTC.

Pillar Profile

PLR is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

