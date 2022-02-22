PIN (PIN) Market Cap Tops $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00043286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.19 or 0.06899575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,690.64 or 1.00359081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00047090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00050239 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.