Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

