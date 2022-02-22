Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.74. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 77,940 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.95.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:PME)
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.
