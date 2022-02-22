Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.74. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 77,940 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 45,144 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:PME)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

