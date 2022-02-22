Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $347.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00243594 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013900 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004250 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000823 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00021716 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,043,066 coins and its circulating supply is 434,782,630 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

