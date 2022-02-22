Pirate Chain Hits Market Cap of $192.88 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $192.88 million and approximately $507,755.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.13 or 0.00267508 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00074840 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00093003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004540 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000192 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,416,310 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.