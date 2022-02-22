Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) CEO Todd Debonis Sells 58,780 Shares

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $189,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PXLW traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 444,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,880. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $162.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.22. Pixelworks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the second quarter worth $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXLW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

