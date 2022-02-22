Pizza Hits Market Capitalization of $378,568.41 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Pizza has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $378,568.41 and $2.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008175 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00060960 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.00318846 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

