Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Shares Down 3.9%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.71. 423,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 491,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88.

About Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and production of cannabis products. The firm operates the Planet 13 Superstore, which dispenses the Medizin and Planet 13 product lines. It also provides consultation, education and convenience services. The firm also operates Trece, a Mexican themed restaurant.

