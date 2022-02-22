PLBY Group (PLBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. decreased their target price on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the third quarter worth $223,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.