PLBY Group (PLBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PLBY stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. decreased their target price on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.
About PLBY Group
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
