Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report sales of $839.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $837.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $841.10 million. Plexus posted sales of $880.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

PLXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.46.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $791,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. Plexus has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.06.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

