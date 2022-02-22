Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 132,122 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 132,122 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.55% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

MACK opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.14 million, a P/E ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.83. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

In related news, Director Noah G. Levy bought 12,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,074.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noah G. Levy bought 19,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $97,835.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 89,899 shares of company stock valued at $398,104. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

