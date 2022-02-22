Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 9,004 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 16.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Arcosa by 36.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Arcosa by 22.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACA opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACA. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

