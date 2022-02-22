Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 98,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,384,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 118,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,763,000 after buying an additional 389,134 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 44.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 195,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 60,517 shares during the period. 34.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.58. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLDP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.