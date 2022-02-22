Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 109,129 Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 109,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vonage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,856,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,158,000 after buying an additional 59,749 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vonage by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after buying an additional 200,329 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $2,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

NASDAQ VG opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -287.67, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $521,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock worth $74,547,126. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

