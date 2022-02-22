Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 648,253 Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 648,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.14% of Otonomy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 224,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 302.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 130,310 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Otonomy stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17. Otonomy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

