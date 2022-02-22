Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 75,000 Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Sovos Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,729,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,111,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of SOVO opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.34. Sovos Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

