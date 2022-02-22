Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 77,682 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,682 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of NOV by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,194 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of NOV by 605.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 935,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 803,249 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of NOV by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NOV by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 204,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOV. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.23.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

