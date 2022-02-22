Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 3.07% of PolarityTE worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PolarityTE by 1,128.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 143,456 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,884,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PolarityTE by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. PolarityTE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.02.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE).

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.