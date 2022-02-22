Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Revolution Medicines worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 39.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,224,000 after acquiring an additional 418,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 21.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 165,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 19.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 138.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.90. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $50.88.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

