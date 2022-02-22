Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.82 Million in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 97,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of MediaAlpha as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 140,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 21,227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after buying an additional 457,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Shares of MAX opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.