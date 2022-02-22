Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $10,692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $9,916,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $5,581,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $19,567,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

STER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of STER stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Sterling Check Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22.

Sterling Check Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

