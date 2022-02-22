Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 285,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.20% of W&T Offshore as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 168.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,247 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 21.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,389,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 587,155 shares during the period. 36.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.93. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $5.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.