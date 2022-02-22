Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWAN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 343,184 shares of company stock worth $5,988,477.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

