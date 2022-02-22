Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 220,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of GoHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in GoHealth in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in GoHealth by 41.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

GOCO stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

