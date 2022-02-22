Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 32,300 Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,048,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

SBGI opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

