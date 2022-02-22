Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 59,698 Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Repare Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

RPTX stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.30. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

