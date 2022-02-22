Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after selling 143,969 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Poshmark worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter worth about $2,507,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 4,717.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,546 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 920.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,856 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 411,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

POSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 65,600 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,283,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,759.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -8.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

