Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 148,600 Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.31% of AC Immune worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,545,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,600 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 634,926 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 472,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 287,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

ACIU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of ACIU opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $311.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.85. AC Immune SA has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $12.61.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

