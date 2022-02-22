Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 15,525 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,525 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,157.83.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,474.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,610.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,784.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.59. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,441.78 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

